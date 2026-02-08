Left Menu

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, a dedicated police officer from Haryana, tragically died while rescuing individuals at the Surajkund fairgrounds after a swing collapsed, injuring 19. Praised for his bravery, he saved lives at the cost of his own and is remembered for his exceptional service. The Haryana Police Department extends support to his family.

Updated: 08-02-2026 00:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Surajkund fairgrounds, Inspector Jagdish Prasad of Haryana Police lost his life while rescuing fairgoers after a swing snapped mid-air, injuring at least 19 individuals. Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal lauded Prasad's bravery and commitment to duty, showcasing the highest traditions of police service.

Inspector Prasad, originally from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, was on duty when the swing malfunctioned. Demonstrating exemplary courage, he spearheaded rescue operations amidst chaos, ensuring several lives were saved. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, marking an irreparable loss to the police force.

The Haryana Police Department has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for Prasad's family and pledged ongoing support. DGP Singhal assured all necessary assistance to the injured and emphasized the state's commitment to providing swift medical care. Inspector Prasad's dedication remains an inspiration for the force.

