Will Lewis Departs Washington Post as CEO Amid Layoffs

Will Lewis, publisher and CEO of the Washington Post, announced his departure from the newspaper on Saturday, coinciding with a week marked by major layoffs.

In a message shared by the Post's White House bureau chief, Matt Viser, Lewis reflected on the tough choices made during his tenure to secure the newspaper's sustainable future. The goal, according to Lewis, is to continue providing high-quality, nonpartisan journalism to millions of readers daily.

The Post revealed that Jeff D'Onofrio, currently the chief financial officer, will step in as acting publisher and CEO. Lewis, who assumed his position in 2023 after Fred Ryan's nearly ten-year tenure, previously held roles as Dow Jones chief executive and publisher of the Wall Street Journal.