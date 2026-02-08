Left Menu

Justice Served: Acquittal in Muzaffarnagar Riots Case

A court acquitted 22 individuals in connection to a murder, loot, and arson case linked to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, citing insufficient evidence. The prosecution failed to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The case involved incidents from Mohammadpur Raisingh village, with allegations of rioters causing destruction and murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar/Newdelhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:44 IST
Justice Served: Acquittal in Muzaffarnagar Riots Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial decision, a court has acquitted 22 individuals involved in a murder, loot, and arson case linked to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, due to lack of evidence. This ruling highlights the prosecution's inability to substantiate charges beyond reasonable doubt, according to government counsel Narendra Sharma.

The allegations against the accused, as filed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), originated from incidents occurring in Mohammadpur Raisingh village on September 8, 2013. Initially implicating 26 people, the case saw four accused die during the trial, leaving 22 to face justice.

The prosecution, supported by a complaint from Haneef, claimed rioters attacked homes, looted properties, and set houses on fire, resulting in the beating death of Rahishuddin, the complainant's father. Despite these grave accusations, the court's decision underscores the challenge of securing definitive evidence and conviction in cases tied to large-scale communal violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India
2
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
3
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
4
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026