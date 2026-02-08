Justice Served: Acquittal in Muzaffarnagar Riots Case

In a significant judicial decision, a court has acquitted 22 individuals involved in a murder, loot, and arson case linked to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, due to lack of evidence. This ruling highlights the prosecution's inability to substantiate charges beyond reasonable doubt, according to government counsel Narendra Sharma.

The allegations against the accused, as filed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), originated from incidents occurring in Mohammadpur Raisingh village on September 8, 2013. Initially implicating 26 people, the case saw four accused die during the trial, leaving 22 to face justice.

The prosecution, supported by a complaint from Haneef, claimed rioters attacked homes, looted properties, and set houses on fire, resulting in the beating death of Rahishuddin, the complainant's father. Despite these grave accusations, the court's decision underscores the challenge of securing definitive evidence and conviction in cases tied to large-scale communal violence.

