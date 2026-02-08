Arunachal Pradesh Governor Prioritizes Ex-Servicemen's Welfare

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) evaluated the welfare initiatives for ex-servicemen during a meeting at Lok Bhavan.

The discussions with Rajya Sainik Board director Air Commodore RD Mosabi (Retd) focused on resettlement, employment support, and coordination with government bodies.

Parnaik highlighted the need for skill development, employment facilitation, and direct engagement via rallies to ensure a dignified resettlement for veterans.

(With inputs from agencies.)