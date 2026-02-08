Arunachal Pradesh Governor Prioritizes Ex-Servicemen's Welfare
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) reviewed welfare measures for ex-servicemen with the Rajya Sainik Board. Discussions centered on resettlement, employment support, and effective coordination with armed forces and government agencies. Parnaik emphasized the importance of dignified resettlement through skill development and direct engagement initiatives.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) evaluated the welfare initiatives for ex-servicemen during a meeting at Lok Bhavan.
The discussions with Rajya Sainik Board director Air Commodore RD Mosabi (Retd) focused on resettlement, employment support, and coordination with government bodies.
Parnaik highlighted the need for skill development, employment facilitation, and direct engagement via rallies to ensure a dignified resettlement for veterans.
