Tiger Traffickers Apprehended in Kathiroor Sting Operation

A seven-member gang was apprehended by the forest department in Kathiroor, possessing tiger skin, claws, and teeth. Officials suspect that the tiger was poached in Karnataka. The individuals were linked to poachers, and further investigation is underway to determine the connection to the original poachers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:16 IST
The culmination of an intensive investigation, a seven-member gang was apprehended by the forest department in Kathiroor for illegal possession of tiger skin, claws, and teeth, officials reported on Sunday.

Prompted by specific intelligence, forest officials launched an operation, which led to the arrest of three individuals near a school in Kathiroor. Those arrested initially include Ashwin from Eruvatti, and Sandheesh and Balan, both from Cheruvanchery. Their detention led to the confiscation of the tiger contraband, as confirmed by Nithinraj T, the Forest Range Officer at Kottiyoor.

Further investigation unveiled additional suspects: Sharath K K from Kallikandy, Rajeesh from Mangad, Vithul from Cheruvanchery, and Rakhil from Malal, all of whom now face judicial custody. Officials suspect these arrests link the gang to poachers in Karnataka, with DNA testing of the seized items pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

