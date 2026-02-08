Gaza Crossing Reopens Amid Ceasefire Hopes

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, crucial for many Palestinians, has reopened, allowing some hope for those seeking medical evacuations. This development comes amid efforts to stabilize a US-backed ceasefire.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is scheduled for US talks this week, focusing on Iran. The crossing's limited operations have resulted in just 36 patients and 62 companions leaving for medical attention in Egypt, according to the UN.

Numerous challenges persist, including reported delays and mistreatment by Israeli forces and the Abu Shabab group. Meanwhile, patient Amjad Abu Jedian's family awaits his turn for crossing after injuries from conflict.