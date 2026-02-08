Gaza Crossing Reopens Amid Ceasefire Hopes
The opening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt has allowed limited numbers of Palestinians to cross, following US-backed ceasefire initiatives. Despite hopes for medical evacuations, travelers face delays and mistreatment allegations. Israeli authorities have not confirmed full operations, amidst international negotiations and restrictions.
The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, crucial for many Palestinians, has reopened, allowing some hope for those seeking medical evacuations. This development comes amid efforts to stabilize a US-backed ceasefire.
Prime Minister Netanyahu is scheduled for US talks this week, focusing on Iran. The crossing's limited operations have resulted in just 36 patients and 62 companions leaving for medical attention in Egypt, according to the UN.
Numerous challenges persist, including reported delays and mistreatment by Israeli forces and the Abu Shabab group. Meanwhile, patient Amjad Abu Jedian's family awaits his turn for crossing after injuries from conflict.
