West Bengal Employees Rally for Dearness Allowance Dues

Around 200 West Bengal government employees rallied for the immediate release of Dearness Allowance arrears following a Supreme Court mandate. The Court ordered the state to pay dues from 2008 to 2019 by March 6, 2023, or face intensified protests. The state has contested past rulings on this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:05 IST
A rally comprising around 200 West Bengal government employees took place in the city on Sunday. Organized by Sangrami Joutha Mancha, the employees demanded the immediate disbursal of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears as mandated by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court directed the West Bengal government on February 5 to clear DA dues for the 2008-2019 period, underscoring it as a legally-enforceable right. The ruling offers relief to approximately 20 lakh employees.

The court ordered the state to pay 25% of outstanding DA by March 6 and to file a report post-payment. Failure to comply may lead to escalated protests, warned the employees. The issue began when a 2022 High Court ruling favored aligning DA with central government rates, a decision currently contested by the state.

