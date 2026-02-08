West Bengal Employees Rally for Dearness Allowance Dues

A rally comprising around 200 West Bengal government employees took place in the city on Sunday. Organized by Sangrami Joutha Mancha, the employees demanded the immediate disbursal of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears as mandated by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court directed the West Bengal government on February 5 to clear DA dues for the 2008-2019 period, underscoring it as a legally-enforceable right. The ruling offers relief to approximately 20 lakh employees.

The court ordered the state to pay 25% of outstanding DA by March 6 and to file a report post-payment. Failure to comply may lead to escalated protests, warned the employees. The issue began when a 2022 High Court ruling favored aligning DA with central government rates, a decision currently contested by the state.