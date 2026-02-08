Daring Attack Exposes Russian Intelligence Vulnerabilities
A daring attack on Russian Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev has shown the vulnerability within Russia's military intelligence. Ukrainian-born Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba, extradited from Dubai, is suspected of the act. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and clandestine warfare tactics between Russia and Ukraine.
A shocking attack on a top Russian military intelligence official has highlighted the precarious position of Kremlin elites. Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev was shot three times just north of the Kremlin. This dramatic incident further exposes vulnerabilities in Russia's intelligence world amid ongoing tensions with Ukraine.
Russian security services have extradited Lyubomir Korba, a Ukrainian-born Russian, from Dubai on suspicion of shooting Alexeyev. The Federal Security Service has identified additional accomplices, emphasizing their swift international collaboration, yet questions linger on how the shooter bypassed security in Moscow.
In the wider context, the attack underscores the shadow war between Russia and Ukraine. As cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, and targeted strikes escalate, intelligence services on both sides are on high alert, spotlighting the fragile nature of this deadly conflict.
ALSO READ
India's Shooting Stars: Elavenil and Babuta Shine at Asian Championship
International Intrigue: The Extradition and Shooting of Russian Intelligence Officer
High-Stakes Drama: Moscow's Intel Officer Shooting and Its Global Ripples
Dramatic Police Encounter: Hospital and Mall Shooting Sprees Halted
High-Profile Detention in Dubai: FSB Nabs Suspected Shooter