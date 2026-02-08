Daring Attack Exposes Russian Intelligence Vulnerabilities

A shocking attack on a top Russian military intelligence official has highlighted the precarious position of Kremlin elites. Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev was shot three times just north of the Kremlin. This dramatic incident further exposes vulnerabilities in Russia's intelligence world amid ongoing tensions with Ukraine.

Russian security services have extradited Lyubomir Korba, a Ukrainian-born Russian, from Dubai on suspicion of shooting Alexeyev. The Federal Security Service has identified additional accomplices, emphasizing their swift international collaboration, yet questions linger on how the shooter bypassed security in Moscow.

In the wider context, the attack underscores the shadow war between Russia and Ukraine. As cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, and targeted strikes escalate, intelligence services on both sides are on high alert, spotlighting the fragile nature of this deadly conflict.