Mystery of the Peeragarhi Flyover Car Finds
Three individuals were discovered deceased in an abandoned car on the Peeragarhi flyover in Delhi. While it initially appears to be a suicide, further investigation is required. All valuables were found intact, and no external injuries were visible on the bodies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:52 IST
Three individuals, including a woman, were discovered dead inside an abandoned vehicle on the Peeragarhi flyover in Delhi on Sunday, police reported. The car was parked conspicuously when emergency personnel arrived.
Authorities were called to the scene, where they found two men and a woman deceased inside the vehicle. A forensic team was subsequently dispatched to collaborate with the police.
No visible external injuries were evident, and all valuables were intact, suggesting a possible suicide. Nevertheless, police have initiated a detailed probe to comprehensively understand the circumstances behind the deaths.
