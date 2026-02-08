Mystery of the Peeragarhi Flyover Car Finds

Three individuals, including a woman, were discovered dead inside an abandoned vehicle on the Peeragarhi flyover in Delhi on Sunday, police reported. The car was parked conspicuously when emergency personnel arrived.

Authorities were called to the scene, where they found two men and a woman deceased inside the vehicle. A forensic team was subsequently dispatched to collaborate with the police.

No visible external injuries were evident, and all valuables were intact, suggesting a possible suicide. Nevertheless, police have initiated a detailed probe to comprehensively understand the circumstances behind the deaths.

