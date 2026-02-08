Left Menu

Call for Action: Unveiling the Justice J B Koshy Commission Report

Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan urged the Kerala state government to release the Justice J B Koshy Commission report on Christian minorities. Speaking at the Maramon Convention, he highlighted issues of governance, rising crime rates, and the necessity for political integrity. The Law Minister stated most recommendations were being implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, the head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, has made a public appeal urging the state government of Kerala to disclose and execute the findings of the Justice J B Koshy Commission report on Sunday.

The Metropolitan's comments were part of the 131st Maramon Convention held annually on the Pampa River's sand-bed at Kozhencherry. While addressing the vast gathering, he emphasized the importance of transparency in the report that investigates the concerns about the educational and economic status of Christian minorities in Kerala.

There was an added call for governance that respects equal rights and allows for alternative political voices, clearly dissuading any move towards autocracy. Law Minister P Rajeev responded by confirming that most of the commission's recommendations were already being acted upon, with plans for further implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

