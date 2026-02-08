Teen Driver Causes Serious Injury in Suburban Crash

In the eastern suburbs, a severe accident occurred when a 17-year-old boy allegedly drove a car into a scooter carrying a couple, police reported Sunday.

The unfortunate event happened on February 5 in Vidyavihar, where Dhurmil Patel and his wife Minal became victims of the crash, suffering critical injuries. They remain in intensive care.

Authorities have lodged a case against the minor and his father. Currently, CCTV footage is under examination to determine the car's speed and accident details, though no arrests have been made.

