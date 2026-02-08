Left Menu

Teen Driver Causes Serious Injury in Suburban Crash

A 17-year-old allegedly driving a car collided with a scooter carrying Dhurmil and Minal Patel, leaving them critically injured in an eastern suburb. Police have filed charges against the minor and his father. CCTV footage is under review, but no arrests have been made yet.

In the eastern suburbs, a severe accident occurred when a 17-year-old boy allegedly drove a car into a scooter carrying a couple, police reported Sunday.

The unfortunate event happened on February 5 in Vidyavihar, where Dhurmil Patel and his wife Minal became victims of the crash, suffering critical injuries. They remain in intensive care.

Authorities have lodged a case against the minor and his father. Currently, CCTV footage is under examination to determine the car's speed and accident details, though no arrests have been made.

