Modernizing Justice: A Strategic Approach for High Courts

The National Judicial Academy hosted a conference focusing on creating a modern, people-centric judiciary. Discussions included reducing case backlogs, addressing 'media trials,' and curbing unnecessary state litigations. Emphasizing digital innovation and linguistic inclusivity, the event highlighted a commitment to a strategic, data-driven judicial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the National Judicial Academy, chief justices from across India came together for a two-day conference aimed at modernizing the judiciary. Guided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court judges, the discussions were intensely focused on crafting a strategic, data-driven judicial framework.

Key topics included addressing 'stale litigations' by the state, reducing case backlogs, and preventing 'media trials' to preserve the presumption of innocence. Such discussions are crucial in transitioning the judicial governance from traditional methods to more modern strategies.

With a collective emphasis on digital reforms and linguistic inclusivity, the conference reinforced its commitment to establishing a modern, accessible, and citizen-centric justice system, ensuring timely and fair legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

