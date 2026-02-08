Modernizing Justice: A Strategic Approach for High Courts

At the National Judicial Academy, chief justices from across India came together for a two-day conference aimed at modernizing the judiciary. Guided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court judges, the discussions were intensely focused on crafting a strategic, data-driven judicial framework.

Key topics included addressing 'stale litigations' by the state, reducing case backlogs, and preventing 'media trials' to preserve the presumption of innocence. Such discussions are crucial in transitioning the judicial governance from traditional methods to more modern strategies.

With a collective emphasis on digital reforms and linguistic inclusivity, the conference reinforced its commitment to establishing a modern, accessible, and citizen-centric justice system, ensuring timely and fair legal processes.

