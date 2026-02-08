Protest and Detention: AAP Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj's Encounter with Delhi Police

Saurabh Bharadwaj, the chief of AAP's Delhi unit, found himself briefly detained by police in Janakpuri on Sunday. Authorities allege his detention came while attempting to protest a tragic incident involving a biker's death.

The biker, Kamal Dhyani, an employee of a private bank, tragically fell into a 15-feet deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board during a sewer pipeline restoration in Rohini. Bharadwaj, along with others, aimed to light candles at the site in memory of Dhyani when they were stopped by police.

Bharadwaj expressed his intentions through social media, arguing against the police's decision to detain them. He emphasized that their purpose was to convey condolences, not engage in sloganeering. Police later released Bharadwaj and his group after a brief detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)