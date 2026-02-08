Left Menu

Youth Arrested After Fear-Inducing Gunfire Incidents in Yamunanagar

Three youths, including two minors, were arrested after two gunfire incidents in Yamunanagar. The incidents linked to extortion occurred at a hospital and a mall. Police intercepted the suspects after a chase. Political leaders criticized the BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Updated: 08-02-2026 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three youths, among them two minors, were taken into custody following a pair of gunfire incidents within Yamunanagar, officials confirmed. The episodes, linked to extortion schemes, transpired at a private hospital and later outside a shopping mall in the city.

The suspects faced a police encounter near Kasanpur, during which they sustained injuries. The police managed to recover both a foreign and a country-made pistol from the scene. Initial investigations have pointed toward an underlying scheme of extortion and fear tactics, according to Superintendent of Police, Kamal Deep Goyal.

Political turbulence followed the arrests, as Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the BJP for the apparent lawlessness. His sentiments were echoed by AAP's Anurag Dhanda, who accused the ruling government of allowing criminals to operate unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

