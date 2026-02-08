Crackdown in Punjab: Operation Prahaar Targets Gangsters and Organized Crime
Punjab Police launches 'Operation Prahaar-2' to combat gangsters and organized crime. Properties built with extortion money are under scrutiny. The operation involves 12,000 personnel focusing on making Punjab crime-free, with 5,290 arrests and 128 weapons recovered during previous efforts.
In a robust move to tackle organized crime, the Punjab Police has initiated 'Operation Prahaar-2,' a major crackdown aimed at dismantling gangster operations and securing the state. The launch was announced by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, highlighting the focus on properties acquired through illicit funds.
This statewide operation, scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, involves 12,000 personnel across 2,000 teams. It is part of a broader mission to eradicate crime in Punjab, following significant recent successes including the arrest of 5,290 individuals and the recovery of 128 weapons.
The DGP emphasized zero tolerance for crime and detailed strategies such as extraditing 38 foreign-based criminals and tightening controls on illegal assets. An intensified vehicle inspection operation targets unregistered vehicles often used in crimes.
