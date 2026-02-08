Left Menu

Mystery of Bengaluru Man's Death Unfolds in Kochi

Suraj Lama, deported from Kuwait due to memory loss from methanol poisoning, was found dead in Kochi. Suspected negligence by hospital and police has led to a potential murder case investigation. His family has filed complaints, and Kerala High Court criticized authorities for mishandling the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The mysterious death of Suraj Lama, a Bengaluru native, has raised suspicions and drawn legal attention following a series of alleged failures by authorities. Cremated on Sunday, Lama was found dead after being deported from Kuwait, where he had run a restaurant. The deportation followed his memory loss due to suspected methanol poisoning.

After arriving in Kochi on October 5, Lama went missing five days later from the Ernakulam Government Medical College. His body was discovered decomposed near the Hindustan Machine Tools premises on November 30. DNA tests confirmed his identity, with police pointing to procedural lapses in handling the case.

The Kerala High Court criticized local officials after Lama's family questioned their negligence. His wife, Rimi, labeled the incident as murder, citing lack of care by the hospital and airport police. Proceedings continue as the court demands accountability, focusing on a missing person's complaint filed at Nedumbassery police station and overlooked by other local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

