Mamata Banerjee's Supreme Court Appearance Sparks Controversy
An application has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional propriety of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's personal appearance in a case concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The case raises questions about state governance and electoral integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:44 IST
An application has been presented before the Supreme Court contesting the constitutionality of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's personal involvement in a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) case.
The issue of electoral rolls has become a focal point, with Banerjee arguing the need to safeguard democracy amidst claims of targeted actions in West Bengal.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear multiple pleas, including one from Banerjee, as questions loom about the roles and responsibilities within state governance and the Election Commission's proceedings.
