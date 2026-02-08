Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Supreme Court Appearance Sparks Controversy

An application has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional propriety of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's personal appearance in a case concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The case raises questions about state governance and electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:44 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Supreme Court Appearance Sparks Controversy
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

An application has been presented before the Supreme Court contesting the constitutionality of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's personal involvement in a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) case.

The issue of electoral rolls has become a focal point, with Banerjee arguing the need to safeguard democracy amidst claims of targeted actions in West Bengal.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear multiple pleas, including one from Banerjee, as questions loom about the roles and responsibilities within state governance and the Election Commission's proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory

Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory

 Global
2
Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

 Pakistan
3
India and Malaysia Unite Against Terrorism: A Call for Zero Tolerance

India and Malaysia Unite Against Terrorism: A Call for Zero Tolerance

 Global
4
Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026