Amit Shah Advocates Eradication of 'Destructive' Communist Ideology

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for the elimination of the 'destructive' communist ideology, urging Naxalites to surrender arms and assuring them a warm welcome. He emphasized the ideological roots of Maoism, linking governance to ideology for development, and highlighted significant progress in Chhattisgarh's socio-economic status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a conclave on 'Chhattisgarh@25 Shifting The Lens' in Nava Raipur, emphasized the need for India to move away from the 'destructive' communist ideology. He urged Naxalites to lay down their arms, promising a red carpet reception from the government.

Shah argued that Maoism is fundamentally an ideological issue, not merely linked to development or law and order. He criticized past communist regimes for their lack of progress, highlighting the ideology's incompatibility with the Indian Constitution's democratic principles.

Chhattisgarh, Shah noted, has shown immense socio-economic development over 25 years, becoming a model for strong governance rooted in clear ideology. This progress contrasts sharply with states where governance lacked ideological vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

