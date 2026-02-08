Amit Shah Advocates Eradication of 'Destructive' Communist Ideology

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a conclave on 'Chhattisgarh@25 Shifting The Lens' in Nava Raipur, emphasized the need for India to move away from the 'destructive' communist ideology. He urged Naxalites to lay down their arms, promising a red carpet reception from the government.

Shah argued that Maoism is fundamentally an ideological issue, not merely linked to development or law and order. He criticized past communist regimes for their lack of progress, highlighting the ideology's incompatibility with the Indian Constitution's democratic principles.

Chhattisgarh, Shah noted, has shown immense socio-economic development over 25 years, becoming a model for strong governance rooted in clear ideology. This progress contrasts sharply with states where governance lacked ideological vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)