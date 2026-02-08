Left Menu

India and Malaysia Forge Stronger Ties in Trade and Defence

India and Malaysia have pledged to bolster their relationship across various sectors like trade, defence, and semiconductor technology. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anwar Ibrahim emphasized peace in the Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism efforts, and cooperation in local currency trade settlements, while echoing calls for a reformed UN Security Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:51 IST
India and Malaysia have taken significant steps to enhance their bilateral relationship, focusing on trade, defence, and semiconductor cooperation. The two nations inked 11 agreements, underscoring their commitment to regional stability and economic integration.

In comprehensive talks between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anwar Ibrahim, India reaffirmed its stance against terrorism, vowing zero tolerance. The discussions also touched upon the importance of using local currencies for trade, with both Reserve Banks in talks to finalize the details.

The two leaders also pushed for reforms in global institutions, including the UN Security Council, and stressed the need for enhanced multilateral cooperation. Modi hailed Malaysia as a key partner in India's Indo-Pacific strategy and Act East Policy, while thanking the country for supporting India's UNSC membership bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

