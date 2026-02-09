Left Menu

Pro-Palestine Protests Erupt as Israeli President Visits Sydney

Protests are planned in Sydney to oppose Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit. Authorities deployed 3,000 police officers for safety, allowing special powers to manage crowds. Herzog's visit to Sydney comes amid tensions after a deadly Bondi Beach shooting. Palestinian groups seek legal challenges against restrictions on demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 04:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 04:26 IST
Pro-Palestine demonstrators in Sydney are gearing up for a rally on Monday, protesting against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Authorities have classified the visit as a major event, deploying thousands of police personnel to maintain order among the anticipated crowds.

Sydney police have recommended a central park as the rally point for safety reasons, but protest organizers plan to gather at the historical Town Hall. The police are prepared to exercise rarely used powers, including crowd control and area restrictions, to ensure public safety during Herzog's visit.

The contentious visit follows an invitation by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, stemming from a recent fatal shooting incident at Bondi Beach. Herzog is expected to meet survivors and families of the victims. Meanwhile, a national protest movement contests his presence, citing allegations of inciting violence in Gaza.

