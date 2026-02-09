Left Menu

Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul Plans Border Wall Post-Election Win

Following a significant electoral victory, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced plans to construct a border wall with Cambodia and maintain border closure. He expressed the desire to form a strong majority government while awaiting the final election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Following a stronger-than-expected victory in the general election, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced plans to build a border wall with Cambodia. In a move that signals a firm stance on border security, the prime minister intends to keep the border closed.

During a televised news broadcast, Charnvirakul expressed his ambition to form a government with a strong majority. This follows his Bhumjaithai party's electoral success, which has given him a robust mandate to pursue his policy goals.

As the nation waits for the final election results, the prime minister remains focused on consolidating his newly won political power to implement these significant changes.

