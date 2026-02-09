Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul Plans Border Wall Post-Election Win

Following a stronger-than-expected victory in the general election, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced plans to build a border wall with Cambodia. In a move that signals a firm stance on border security, the prime minister intends to keep the border closed.

During a televised news broadcast, Charnvirakul expressed his ambition to form a government with a strong majority. This follows his Bhumjaithai party's electoral success, which has given him a robust mandate to pursue his policy goals.

As the nation waits for the final election results, the prime minister remains focused on consolidating his newly won political power to implement these significant changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)