New Trans-Tasman Standards Deal to Cut Costs and Boost Product Safety, Simpson Says

A new agreement between Standards New Zealand and Standards Australia will deliver safer products, reduced compliance costs, and stronger opportunities for businesses operating across the Tasman, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Scott Simpson announced today.

The agreement strengthens one of the most internationally unique standards partnerships in the world, making it easier for New Zealand and Australian businesses to innovate, trade, and compete globally.

“This agreement is what this Government is all about – fixing the basics and building the future,” Mr Simpson said.“It will make it easier to operate across New Zealand and Australia, reducing costs for businesses and improve the quality and safety of goods and services that consumers rely on every day.”

Modern Standards for a Modern Economy

The new deal reaffirms the commitment to trans-Tasman standards alignment, ensuring regulations and technical rules keep pace with emerging technologies and global best practice.

By aligning standards and adopting trusted international frameworks in critical growth sectors such as:

Artificial intelligence

Data management

Cybersecurity

Digital trade and technology systems

New Zealanders can have greater confidence that innovation is being deployed safely and responsibly.

“By aligning standards and adopting trusted international rules… New Zealanders can have greater confidence that new technologies are being used safely and responsibly,” Mr Simpson said.

Reducing Red Tape and Supporting Business Growth

A major focus of the agreement is removing duplication and lowering barriers for companies that operate in both markets.

The agreement is expected to:

Reduce fees and compliance complexity

Cut regulatory red tape for exporters

Free businesses to invest more in innovation and job creation

Strengthen competitiveness in global markets

“Reducing fees and red tape will also free up businesses to invest in innovation and growth, supporting jobs, strengthening digital trade, and helping New Zealand businesses compete internationally,” Mr Simpson said.

Leaders Affirm Trans-Tasman Partnership

The agreement follows high-level political commitment made in August 2025, when Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirmed the importance of ongoing standards cooperation at the Australia–New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting.

This reflects the strategic value of standards harmonisation for both economies.

Agreement Signed Between National Standards Bodies

The two standards organisations have now signed:

A Standards Development and Distribution Agreement

A Statement of Operating Procedures

These documents will guide future joint work and ensure the standards system reflects:

Modern science and technology

Contemporary regulatory expectations

Current business practices

International alignment priorities

“It ensures our standards system reflects modern science, technology, regulatory and business practice,” Mr Simpson said.“It’s a win for New Zealand businesses, consumers, and our economy.”

A Globally Unique Relationship with Long-Term Benefits

Mr Simpson said the trans-Tasman standards relationship is internationally highly valued and has already delivered significant economic gains.

“Harmonised standards with Australia are a priority for this Government,” he said.“The standards relationship between Australia and New Zealand is internationally unique and highly-valued, having delivered significant economic benefits to both countries.”

The agreement also has strong support from industry stakeholders on both sides of the Tasman and lays the groundwork for expanded future cooperation.

“The new agreement… lays the foundation for future joint trans-Tasman standards development with Australia.”