Media Mogul Jimmy Lai: A Chronicle of Resilience and Conviction

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 20 years in jail for conspiracy and collusion under the national security law. Despite multiple arrests and legal charges over the years, Lai continuously pleaded not guilty and remained a staunch critic of Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:49 IST
The High Court in Hong Kong handed down a 20-year prison sentence to media tycoon and outspoken China critic Jimmy Lai for conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials. The decision comes amidst heightened tensions over Beijing's stringent national security law imposed in 2020.

Lai, who at 78 remains a vocal proponent of democracy, founded the Apple Daily newspaper in 1995. His legal battles began escalating in 2019 when significant pro-democracy protests erupted across Hong Kong. Since then, his arrest, charges, and courts' rulings have drawn international attention, especially from Western governments.

Despite facing multiple charges over the years, Lai consistently maintained his innocence, arguing that his actions were in defense of press freedom and democratic values. International leaders, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, have highlighted his case in discussions with Beijing, emphasizing the broader implications for press freedom under China's governance.

