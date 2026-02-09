Operation #GangstranTeVaar: Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Smuggling

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police dismantled a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling syndicate in Amritsar, arresting five individuals involved in the illegal trade. The operation, spearheaded by Amritsar Commissionerate Police under the banner of '#GangstranTeVaar', resulted in the recovery of six sophisticated pistols, 10 live cartridges, 115 grams of heroin, and an impressive Rs 11.90 lakh in drug money.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the intelligence-led operation revealed the accused's active involvement in a cross-border smuggling network. The case has been registered at the Police Station Cantonment under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Authorities are delving deeper into the network's operations, investigating both forward and backward linkages to uncover the full scope of their illegal activities. This successful operation underscores the concerted efforts of Punjab Police in curbing cross-border trafficking and ensuring regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)