Left Menu

Operation #GangstranTeVaar: Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Smuggling

Punjab Police successfully busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network in Amritsar, arresting five individuals. Recovered items included six pistols, cartridges, heroin, and substantial cash. The operation, led by intelligence, exposed links to illegal drug and arms trafficking, prompting further investigations into related networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:11 IST
Operation #GangstranTeVaar: Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police dismantled a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling syndicate in Amritsar, arresting five individuals involved in the illegal trade. The operation, spearheaded by Amritsar Commissionerate Police under the banner of '#GangstranTeVaar', resulted in the recovery of six sophisticated pistols, 10 live cartridges, 115 grams of heroin, and an impressive Rs 11.90 lakh in drug money.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the intelligence-led operation revealed the accused's active involvement in a cross-border smuggling network. The case has been registered at the Police Station Cantonment under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Authorities are delving deeper into the network's operations, investigating both forward and backward linkages to uncover the full scope of their illegal activities. This successful operation underscores the concerted efforts of Punjab Police in curbing cross-border trafficking and ensuring regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Drives Growth: New Tata JLR Facility Launched

Tamil Nadu Drives Growth: New Tata JLR Facility Launched

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: Yen Surges Amid Political Shift

Takaichi's Triumph: Yen Surges Amid Political Shift

 Global
3
Devi Ahilya University's Green Campus Initiative: Fines for Non-Compliance Loom

Devi Ahilya University's Green Campus Initiative: Fines for Non-Compliance L...

 India
4
China-Japan Relations: Tensions Amid Political Changes

China-Japan Relations: Tensions Amid Political Changes

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026