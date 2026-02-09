Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's Stand Against Spa Malpractices

The Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, V V Rajesh, is taking a hard stance against cross-massaging practices in city spas, declaring such activities incompatible with the local culture. He stated that without decisive action, the capital risks losing its cultural identity as seen in other urban areas.

The Mayor's comments follow a recent decision by the BJP-led city corporation to target illegal spa activities, especially after reports of a gangster's assault on a spa employee in Pathanamthitta district. Rajesh has announced plans for a detailed zonal inspection and document verification of all spas within city limits.

The Mayor remarked that only authorized and licensed spa operations would be allowed, with a qualified masseur being a necessity. Cross-massaging, he emphasized, is against local norms, and any legal allowance for such practices negates the need for city intervention, though legal operations will receive support. The Mayor strongly indicated the importance of their intervention to curb illegal activities that could compromise safety and integrity.

