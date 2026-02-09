Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's Stand Against Spa Malpractices

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh has initiated a crackdown on spas engaging in illegal activities such as cross-massaging. A recent incident prompted the tough stance, with plans for zoning inspections and document verification to ensure compliance with regulations. The Mayor stresses on maintaining cultural integrity and legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:32 IST
Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's Stand Against Spa Malpractices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, V V Rajesh, is taking a hard stance against cross-massaging practices in city spas, declaring such activities incompatible with the local culture. He stated that without decisive action, the capital risks losing its cultural identity as seen in other urban areas.

The Mayor's comments follow a recent decision by the BJP-led city corporation to target illegal spa activities, especially after reports of a gangster's assault on a spa employee in Pathanamthitta district. Rajesh has announced plans for a detailed zonal inspection and document verification of all spas within city limits.

The Mayor remarked that only authorized and licensed spa operations would be allowed, with a qualified masseur being a necessity. Cross-massaging, he emphasized, is against local norms, and any legal allowance for such practices negates the need for city intervention, though legal operations will receive support. The Mayor strongly indicated the importance of their intervention to curb illegal activities that could compromise safety and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ETGE Commemorates Ghulja Massacre, Demands Global Action

ETGE Commemorates Ghulja Massacre, Demands Global Action

 United States
2
India's Under-19 Cricket Triumph: Historic World Cup Win Over England

India's Under-19 Cricket Triumph: Historic World Cup Win Over England

 India
3
Greaves Electric Mobility: Pioneers of the Kolli Hills Ascent

Greaves Electric Mobility: Pioneers of the Kolli Hills Ascent

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Budget Session: Heated Debates and Future Prospects

Uttar Pradesh Budget Session: Heated Debates and Future Prospects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026