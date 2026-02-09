Russia's Federal Security Service has accused Ukraine's Security Service of masterminding a failed assassination attempt on General Vladimir Alexeyev, as reported by Interfax. Poland's intelligence allegedly aided in recruiting the assassin, according to the FSB.

The Russian agency has yet to present any verifiable evidence for this claim, leaving news agencies like Reuters unable to confirm the details.

On Sunday, Russian security officials announced the extradition of a Ukrainian-born Russian suspect from Dubai, who is accused of severely injuring Alexeyev.

(With inputs from agencies.)