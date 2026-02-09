South Korea's Parliament Accelerates U.S. Trade Legislation

South Korea's parliament has taken decisive action by voting to establish a special committee aimed at fast-tracking legislation linked with Seoul's $350 billion trade investment commitments in the U.S.

The proposal passed with overwhelming support—160 in favor, three against, and one abstention. The newly-formed 16-member panel includes representatives from the ruling Democratic Party, the opposition People Power Party, and one independent. A People Power Party member will chair the committee, which has been given a 30-day timeline to complete its task.

Parliamentary Speaker Woo Won-shik has called for the committee to commence work immediately to legislate the necessary adjustments by the end of February. This urgency stems from the need to counter U.S. tariff pressures and mitigate potential economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)