UNICEF Condemns Deadly Attack in Islamabad That Reportedly Killed Six Children

UNICEF has strongly condemned the devastating attack at a place of worship in Islamabad yesterday, which reportedly claimed the lives of six children.

The agency described the killing of children as unconscionable and a grave violation of children’s fundamental rights.

“UNICEF strongly condemns the devastating attack… that reportedly claimed the lives of six children,” the statement said.“The killing of children is unconscionable and constitutes a grave violation of their rights.”

UNICEF extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the communities affected by the violence.

“No child should ever be a target, nor exposed to violence,” UNICEF said.“Children must be protected at all times.”

The organization reiterated its call for the protection of children and for all parties to uphold their obligations under international law to safeguard civilians, especially the most vulnerable.