Big Tech Faces Landmark Trials Over Children's Safety

This year, major social media companies, including Meta and Google, are facing significant legal challenges over claims they deliberately designed their platforms to addict and harm children. Landmark trials are underway, starting in Los Angeles County Superior Court with opening arguments unfolding this week.

Key companies implicated include Instagram's parent company, Meta, and Google's YouTube, who will defend against allegations of harmful design choices that exacerbate mental health issues among young users. TikTok and Snap have already settled outside of court. The outcomes of these trials could have a significant impact on the industry's responsibilities and business practices.

Central to the lawsuits is the case of a 19-year-old identified as 'KGM', whose situation will test the waters for similar cases. Plaintiffs argue that deliberate design strategies by the tech giants, akin to those employed by the tobacco industry, intentionally increase youth engagement to drive profits. The companies maintain their platforms aren't liable for user content, emphasizing their commitment to creating safer online environments.

