Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai's Landmark National Security Case Shocks Global Community

Jimmy Lai, a prominent Hong Kong media tycoon, receives a 20-year sentence in a major national security case. This marks the conclusion of a high-profile saga reflecting Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong’s freedoms. Lai, a China critic and Apple Daily founder, was charged with collusion and sedition.

Updated: 09-02-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:06 IST
Jimmy Lai

Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong's renowned media tycoon and outspoken critic of China, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. The sentence brings an end to the Chinese territory's most significant national security case and has sparked international outcry over the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy.

Founder of the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper, Lai was convicted last year on counts of conspiring to collude with foreign nations and for publishing seditious materials. The charges link him to efforts seeking international sanctions against China—a claim Lai denies, insisting he is a political prisoner.

Despite his advanced age and medical issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure, the court imposed one of the harshest penalties. Calls for his release continue amidst condemnation from global leaders and an ongoing debate about the law's implications for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

