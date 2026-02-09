Tragedy Strikes: Law Student Commits Murder-Suicide in Punjab
A tragic incident occurred in a Punjab law college where student Prince Raj shot fellow student Sandeep Kaur in the classroom before turning the weapon on himself. The motive behind this shocking act remains unclear as the investigation continues.
In a distressing incident at a law college in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a student fatally shot a classmate before attempting to end his own life. According to local police, Prince Raj, who is in his first year, used a pistol to kill Sandeep Kaur during a classroom altercation.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh confirmed the sequence of events, stating that the motive remains unknown as investigations proceed. Both were enrolled as first-year students at the college in Usma village, Tarn Taran.
The class had not yet started when the shooting occurred, resulting in Kaur's immediate death. Raj was subsequently transported to the hospital in critical condition, authorities reported.
