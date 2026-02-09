Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Cracks Down on Cross-Massaging Spas

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh intensified his efforts against cross-massaging in spas, asserting that such practices conflict with local culture and should not be tolerated in the city. The Mayor's stance emerged after a surge of illegal activities in spas, including a recent assault case in Thiruvalla.

The city corporation has declared a stringent campaign against spas involved in illicit operations. Initial steps include thoroughly examining and verifying operational documents of all spas within city limits. Mayor Rajesh underscored that legality requires the presence of qualified masseurs, warning that violations would be deemed unlawful.

Rajesh emphasized the importance of safeguarding the cultural fabric as Thiruvananthapuram grows as a port city attracting diverse populations. The Mayor assured support for legally compliant businesses while pledging to crackdown on spas linked to criminal activity. The spa involved in a sexual assault case was shut down, with notices issued to its owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)