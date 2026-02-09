Crackdown on Iranian Reformists: Azar Mansouri's Arrest Sparks Outcry

The Islamic Iran Nation's Union Party insists on the release of its secretary-general, Azar Mansouri, following her arrest alongside other Reform Front members, reported Shargh newspaper. Authorities target reformists amid a mass arrest campaign aimed at quelling potential protests after last month's severe unrest.

State media confirmed the detention of three prominent Reform Front leaders, namely Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, Mohsen Aminzadeh, and Azar Mansouri. Additional members have been summoned to Tehran's Evin prison for questioning, signaling an intensified crackdown on dissenters.

Reform Front spokesperson Javad Emam was also detained, according to Mansouri's lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, who expressed uncertainty over the charges. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities claim external support for 'rioters,' implicating Israel and the U.S. in fomenting unrest.

