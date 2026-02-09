Unidentified Driver's Luxury Car Mayhem on VIP Road

A luxury Lamborghini allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of a local businessman, became the center of a chaotic incident on VIP Road. Witnesses depicted scenes of mayhem as the speeding vehicle ploughed into pedestrians, leaving six individuals injured.

The horrifying event took place near Rev-3 Mall, as the car allegedly lost control, crashing into an autorickshaw and subsequently a motorcycle before coming to a halt against an electric pole. An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified person. Officials are scrutinizing whether alcohol played a role in this incident.

Fury erupted among locals who accused the driver's associates of misconduct. Police intervened, transporting the driver and the injured to a hospital. Allegations surfaced regarding police partiality due to the Mishra family's connections, stirring further criticism from the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)