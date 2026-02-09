Left Menu

Unidentified Driver's Luxury Car Mayhem on VIP Road

A speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by a tobacco baron's son, ploughed into pedestrians on VIP Road, injuring six. An FIR was filed against an unidentified driver. Local outrage ensued after eyewitnesses reported aggressive behavior by the accused's bouncers. Police retrieved the vehicle; a detailed investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A luxury Lamborghini allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of a local businessman, became the center of a chaotic incident on VIP Road. Witnesses depicted scenes of mayhem as the speeding vehicle ploughed into pedestrians, leaving six individuals injured.

The horrifying event took place near Rev-3 Mall, as the car allegedly lost control, crashing into an autorickshaw and subsequently a motorcycle before coming to a halt against an electric pole. An FIR has been lodged against an unidentified person. Officials are scrutinizing whether alcohol played a role in this incident.

Fury erupted among locals who accused the driver's associates of misconduct. Police intervened, transporting the driver and the injured to a hospital. Allegations surfaced regarding police partiality due to the Mishra family's connections, stirring further criticism from the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

