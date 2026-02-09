Left Menu

Takaichi's Triumph: Yen Surges Amid Political Shift

The yen strengthened after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory, reversing its recent decline. With her coalition's supermajority, fiscal policy changes are expected, impacting currency dynamics. The market is watching how these policies unfold, affecting the yen's value and potentially influencing global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:58 IST
Takaichi's Triumph: Yen Surges Amid Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turnaround on Monday, the yen gained strength as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive victory in Sunday's election. This victory reverses a six-day losing streak amid anticipation that fiscal stimulus could bolster the stock market.

Despite initial weaknesses, the yen surged 0.4% against the dollar and regained ground against other currencies. However, experts remain cautious about the yen's strengthening prospects, citing potential intervention risks.

Sanae Takaichi, with her coalition partner Ishin, now holds a supermajority, setting the stage for significant fiscal policy shifts. Markets are closely watching the implications for the yen, amidst changes in fiscal policy and potential global market effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC seeks timely actions from RBI, banks on digital fraud; says it may be due to collusion or negligence of bank officials.

SC seeks timely actions from RBI, banks on digital fraud; says it may be due...

 India
2
KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy of Misconduct and Incompetence Ahead of Polls

KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy of Misconduct and Incompetence Ahead of Polls

 India
3
Ali Larijani's Diplomatic Mission to Oman Amid Regional Tensions

Ali Larijani's Diplomatic Mission to Oman Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Masterclass Propels J&K to Ranji Semis

Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Masterclass Propels J&K to Ranji Semis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026