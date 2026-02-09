Takaichi's Triumph: Yen Surges Amid Political Shift

In a dramatic turnaround on Monday, the yen gained strength as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive victory in Sunday's election. This victory reverses a six-day losing streak amid anticipation that fiscal stimulus could bolster the stock market.

Despite initial weaknesses, the yen surged 0.4% against the dollar and regained ground against other currencies. However, experts remain cautious about the yen's strengthening prospects, citing potential intervention risks.

Sanae Takaichi, with her coalition partner Ishin, now holds a supermajority, setting the stage for significant fiscal policy shifts. Markets are closely watching the implications for the yen, amidst changes in fiscal policy and potential global market effects.

