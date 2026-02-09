Left Menu

China-Japan Relations: Tensions Amid Political Changes

China's foreign ministry states that the country's policy towards Japan remains unwavering despite the recent election victory of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition. Tensions are high following Takaichi's comments on potential military responses to a Chinese attack on Taiwan, which China claims sovereignty over.

09-02-2026
Amid recent political shifts in Japan, China affirms its stance that its policy towards Japan remains unchanged. Following the election victory of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the focus has been on her coalition's promises regarding tax cuts and increased military expenditure.

Tensions in the region have heightened since November when Takaichi made controversial comments, suggesting a Chinese attack on Taiwan could prompt a military response from Japan. This situation adds complexity as China steadfastly claims sovereignty over Taiwan, although the island's government opposes this claim.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Lin Jian, urged Takaichi to retract her statement concerning Taiwan during a press briefing, underscoring the delicate diplomatic relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

