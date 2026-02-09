Left Menu

Tragedy in Tripoli: Building Collapse Highlights Infrastructure Crisis

Rescue teams in Tripoli, Lebanon search for survivors following a residential building collapse that killed 13. Nine survivors have been assisted, but the status of other residents remains unclear. The incident sheds light on infrastructure decay and neglect in Lebanon's second-largest city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:12 IST
The death toll from the collapsed residential building in Tripoli, Lebanon, has climbed to 13, as rescue teams continue their search for those still missing beneath the rubble. The disaster, reported by Lebanon's National News Agency, has gripped the northern city's Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood.

Rescue workers have managed to save nine survivors, though the fate of others remains uncertain. On Sunday, officials confirmed that two adjoining buildings had collapsed. Tripoli's municipal council head, Abdel Hamid Karameh, expressed uncertainty over how many people remain missing. Lebanon's civil defense rescue service previously stated that the buildings housed 22 residents.

This tragic event is part of a series of building collapses in recent weeks in Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city. These incidents underscore the city's deteriorating infrastructure and years of neglect, according to municipal officials and state media reports.

