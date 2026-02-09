Left Menu

Diplomatic Turnaround: Canadian's Death Sentence Overturned in China

China's top court has overturned the death sentence of Canadian Robert Schellenberg, initially charged with drug smuggling, in a significant diplomatic shift. The decision follows improved Canada-China relations and will undergo a retrial. This change signals a pivotal moment amidst complicated international ties involving China, Canada, and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:24 IST
In a groundbreaking move that could reshape diplomatic relations between Canada and China, China's Supreme People's Court has overturned the death sentence of Canadian citizen Robert Schellenberg. Arrested in 2014 on drug smuggling charges, Schellenberg initially faced a 15-year sentence, which was later escalated to a death sentence in 2019, following a retrial during a time of heightened tensions after the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

The recent legal decision was disclosed by Beijing-based attorney Zhang Dongshuo, who confirmed the case will proceed to the Liaoning Provincial High People's Court for retrial. This development occurred shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's diplomatic visit to China, during which both nations aimed to mend strained relations exacerbated by trade disputes and accusations of retaliatory legal actions.

Despite Canada's cautious optimism expressed through a foreign ministry spokesperson, experts like Zhang remain skeptical about a full acquittal due to the grave nature of the initial charges. Additionally, recent economic agreements, including reductions in tariffs on electric vehicles and agricultural products, hint at a thawing relationship. Nonetheless, the geopolitical landscape remains tense as Canada navigates its alliances with the U.S. and China.

