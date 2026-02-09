Royal Diplomacy: Prince William Strengthens Saudi Ties

Britain's Prince William is set to bolster relations with Saudi Arabia as he embarks on a three-day official visit to the nation, commencing this Monday. Guided by government objectives, the royal visit aligns with a previous 2025 trip by Britain's finance minister which secured significant trade agreements with Saudi Arabia.

William aims to engage with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on various fronts including economic reforms, cultural initiatives, and environmental programmes. This visit marks a continuation in UK-Saudi diplomatic engagements, recalling William's earlier interaction with bin Salman alongside his father Prince Charles during the latter's London visit in 2018.

The prince's schedule includes engaging with young Saudis and exploring Saudi Arabia's sustainability, urban development, and cultural projects. A notable stop will be AlUla, where he will explore wildlife reserves, meet local communities, and visit the UK's new cultural space, the 'Prince of Wales House,' promoting arts and heritage collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)