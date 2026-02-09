EU Condemns Hong Kong's 20-Year Sentence for Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

The European Union has voiced strong criticism against Hong Kong's recent judicial decision to sentence media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison. Lai, known for being a vocal critic of China's policies, has been targeted amidst growing concerns about press freedom in the region.

According to an official EU statement, the prosecution of Lai, along with former Apple Daily executives and journalists, is perceived as politically motivated. This move, the EU argues, demands immediate address and challenges Hong Kong's stature as a credible international financial center.

The EU has urged Hong Kong's authorities to take actionable steps towards reestablishing confidence in press freedom—a foundational pillar of its historic economic success. The call to action emphasizes halting the prosecution of journalists and restoring the city's reputation on the global stage.