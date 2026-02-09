Global Outcry as Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Faces 20-Year Sentence

In a case drawing global condemnation, Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The judgment marks a significant turning point in the city's contentious relationship with Beijing over national security laws and press freedom.

Key international figures, including representatives from the European Union, Japan, and Australia, have criticized the ruling as politically motivated, suggesting it undermines Hong Kong's reputation as an international financial hub. Concerns have been raised about the implications for freedom of speech and democratic values in the region.

The controversial sentence has been met with calls for action from human rights organizations and political leaders worldwide. They urge Beijing to reverse its stance and uphold commitments to freedom of expression, providing an opportunity for the global community to advocate for systemic change.

(With inputs from agencies.)