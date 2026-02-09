Yogi Adityanath Pledges Service and Security in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to the safety and welfare of its citizens on Monday, vowing stern measures against criminal activities. He conveyed these assurances during a 'Janta Darshan' event in the state capital, addressing residents' concerns.

A notable grievance involved two soldiers from Hapur, who reported illegal encroachment on their family land allegedly by relatives with criminal backgrounds. In response, Adityanath ordered the Hapur district administration to promptly investigate and take decisive action.

Further acknowledging citizens' needs, the chief minister assured medical financial assistance, urged improved public services, and encouraged children to prioritize education over mobile devices. Adityanath reiterated his commitment to effectively addressing public grievances through efficient governance.

