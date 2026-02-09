Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Pledges Service and Security in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirms the Uttar Pradesh government's unwavering dedication to citizen security, vowing strict action against criminals. During a 'Janta Darshan', he resolved public grievances and addressed issues ranging from land disputes to healthcare assistance, ensuring prompt administrative action and encouraging educational focus for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:23 IST
Yogi Adityanath Pledges Service and Security in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to the safety and welfare of its citizens on Monday, vowing stern measures against criminal activities. He conveyed these assurances during a 'Janta Darshan' event in the state capital, addressing residents' concerns.

A notable grievance involved two soldiers from Hapur, who reported illegal encroachment on their family land allegedly by relatives with criminal backgrounds. In response, Adityanath ordered the Hapur district administration to promptly investigate and take decisive action.

Further acknowledging citizens' needs, the chief minister assured medical financial assistance, urged improved public services, and encouraged children to prioritize education over mobile devices. Adityanath reiterated his commitment to effectively addressing public grievances through efficient governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Cooperation: IONS Conclave Unites Global Naval Leaders

Navigating Cooperation: IONS Conclave Unites Global Naval Leaders

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Untimely Demise at Bharatpur Hostel

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Untimely Demise at Bharatpur Hostel

 India
3
Transatlantic Trust Crisis at Munich Security Conference

Transatlantic Trust Crisis at Munich Security Conference

 Global
4
Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026