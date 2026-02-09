Left Menu

Sorcerer's Crime: Arrest in Kerala's Exorcism Rape Case

A local sorcerer, Rajan Babu alias Murari, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in the guise of exorcism in Kerala's Kollam district. The incident came to light when the victim informed her mother, leading to a search and subsequent arrest by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:33 IST
Sorcerer's Crime: Arrest in Kerala's Exorcism Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

A man, identified as Rajan Babu alias Murari, was apprehended in Kerala's Kollam district for the alleged rape of a minor under the pretense of exorcism, police revealed on Monday.

The incident unfolded in Vendar, Puthur, where Murari reportedly lured the victim and her mother with promises of ridding them of an 'evil spirit.' The act was exposed when the victim confided in her mother, sparking local outrage.

Police have charged Murari with multiple offences under the BNS and POCSO Act. Following a protest by locals, authorities captured him in Sasthamkotta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Cooperation: IONS Conclave Unites Global Naval Leaders

Navigating Cooperation: IONS Conclave Unites Global Naval Leaders

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Untimely Demise at Bharatpur Hostel

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Untimely Demise at Bharatpur Hostel

 India
3
Transatlantic Trust Crisis at Munich Security Conference

Transatlantic Trust Crisis at Munich Security Conference

 Global
4
Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026