Sorcerer's Crime: Arrest in Kerala's Exorcism Rape Case

A man, identified as Rajan Babu alias Murari, was apprehended in Kerala's Kollam district for the alleged rape of a minor under the pretense of exorcism, police revealed on Monday.

The incident unfolded in Vendar, Puthur, where Murari reportedly lured the victim and her mother with promises of ridding them of an 'evil spirit.' The act was exposed when the victim confided in her mother, sparking local outrage.

Police have charged Murari with multiple offences under the BNS and POCSO Act. Following a protest by locals, authorities captured him in Sasthamkotta.

(With inputs from agencies.)