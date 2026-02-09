Sorcerer's Crime: Arrest in Kerala's Exorcism Rape Case
A local sorcerer, Rajan Babu alias Murari, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in the guise of exorcism in Kerala's Kollam district. The incident came to light when the victim informed her mother, leading to a search and subsequent arrest by police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A man, identified as Rajan Babu alias Murari, was apprehended in Kerala's Kollam district for the alleged rape of a minor under the pretense of exorcism, police revealed on Monday.
The incident unfolded in Vendar, Puthur, where Murari reportedly lured the victim and her mother with promises of ridding them of an 'evil spirit.' The act was exposed when the victim confided in her mother, sparking local outrage.
Police have charged Murari with multiple offences under the BNS and POCSO Act. Following a protest by locals, authorities captured him in Sasthamkotta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Train Tussle: Arrest Over Alleged Assault on TTE and Police
SC directs CBI to identify digital arrest cases; asks Gujarat, Delhi governments to accord sanction for probes in identified matters.
SC asks RBI, DoT and others to jointly hold a meeting to come up with framework for compensation in digital arrest cases.
SC says pragmatic, liberal approach is needed to deal with award of compensation to digital arrest victims.
Stepfather Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Stepdaughter