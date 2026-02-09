Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Digital Fraud: A Call for Action

The Supreme Court has condemned the theft of Rs 54,000 crore via digital fraud as 'robbery' and urged the creation of a procedure to handle such cases involving the RBI, banks, and other stakeholders. It highlighted the need for timely interventions from relevant bodies and suggested using AI to trace fraudulent accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:45 IST
Supreme Court Tackles Digital Fraud: A Call for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has likened the siphoning of over Rs 54,000 crore through digital fraud to outright 'robbery or dacoity.' On Monday, it urged the Centre to establish a standard operating procedure in consultation with key stakeholders, such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks, to tackle these offenses effectively.

A panel led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, pointed out that the funds withdrawn via digital deceit surpass many small states' entire budgets. They blamed potential collusion or negligence by banking officials and emphasized the need for rapid responses from both the RBI and financial institutions.

Among several directives, the court asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to review and integrate various SOPs, including those from the RBI and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), into a coherent draft within four weeks. It also urged compensation frameworks for victims and called for the criminal probe of identified digital cases, highlighting the urgency of robust countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

 United States
2
Navigating India's Edible Oil Dependency: The Import Imperative

Navigating India's Edible Oil Dependency: The Import Imperative

 India
3
Sanae Takaichi's Electoral Triumph Amidst Diplomatic Tension

Sanae Takaichi's Electoral Triumph Amidst Diplomatic Tension

 China
4
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Political Turmoil and Banking Sector Challenges

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Political Turmoil and Banking Sector Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026