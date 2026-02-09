Supreme Court Tackles Digital Fraud: A Call for Action

The Supreme Court has likened the siphoning of over Rs 54,000 crore through digital fraud to outright 'robbery or dacoity.' On Monday, it urged the Centre to establish a standard operating procedure in consultation with key stakeholders, such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks, to tackle these offenses effectively.

A panel led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, pointed out that the funds withdrawn via digital deceit surpass many small states' entire budgets. They blamed potential collusion or negligence by banking officials and emphasized the need for rapid responses from both the RBI and financial institutions.

Among several directives, the court asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to review and integrate various SOPs, including those from the RBI and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), into a coherent draft within four weeks. It also urged compensation frameworks for victims and called for the criminal probe of identified digital cases, highlighting the urgency of robust countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)