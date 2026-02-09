Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Motorcyclists in Mirzapur
Two young men from Jamalpur, Vivek Maurya and Hasnain, lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a tree near Jaipatti village in Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred late at night while they were returning from a wedding. Both died shortly after reaching a local health center.
A tragic accident occurred near Jaipatti village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, resulting in the deaths of two young men on a motorcycle. The victims, identified as Vivek Maurya, 22, and Hasnain, 23, were residents of Jamalpur and were returning home from a wedding late Sunday night.
According to police reports, the motorcycle suddenly went out of control and crashed into a roadside tree, severely injuring both riders. Local residents swiftly assisted in transporting the injured men to the community health center.
However, despite medical efforts, both were declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have since sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination, hoping to further understand the incident's circumstances.
