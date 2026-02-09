Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Shines: Achievements Under Yogi Adityanath's Leadership

Uttar Pradesh under Governor Anandiben Patel showcased significant achievements in the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The state excelled nationally in multiple flagship schemes, leading in milk production, micro-enterprises, and benefiting from substantial enrolments in welfare schemes, demonstrating effective governance and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted Uttar Pradesh's progress in flagship schemes under Yogi Adityanath's administration during a budget session address. Amidst opposition protests, Patel announced that the state secured national leadership in diverse sectors including milk production, micro-enterprise growth, and enrollment in welfare schemes.

The governor emphasized Uttar Pradesh's top ranking in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and other schemes, attributing success to strategic governance. A record-breaking Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya was noted, placing the state in the Guinness World Records.

With over 96 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises set up, and being a frontrunner in direct benefit transfer system, Uttar Pradesh demonstrates economic and social triumphs. The achievements resonate as the state marks the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' with statewide celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

