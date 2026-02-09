Uttar Pradesh Shines: Achievements Under Yogi Adityanath's Leadership

Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted Uttar Pradesh's progress in flagship schemes under Yogi Adityanath's administration during a budget session address. Amidst opposition protests, Patel announced that the state secured national leadership in diverse sectors including milk production, micro-enterprise growth, and enrollment in welfare schemes.

The governor emphasized Uttar Pradesh's top ranking in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and other schemes, attributing success to strategic governance. A record-breaking Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya was noted, placing the state in the Guinness World Records.

With over 96 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises set up, and being a frontrunner in direct benefit transfer system, Uttar Pradesh demonstrates economic and social triumphs. The achievements resonate as the state marks the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' with statewide celebrations.

