CCI Registers 54 Antitrust Cases, Receives 149 Merger Filings in 2025: MCA Highlights Competition Law Reforms
According to the Ministry, the CCI passed final orders in 38 antitrust cases and disposed of 146 merger notices during the year, reflecting both active enforcement and streamlined merger review processes.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has outlined key steps taken to strengthen India’s competition law framework, improve enforcement efficiency, and address emerging challenges such as Artificial Intelligence-driven market concentration.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Shri Harsh Malhotra informed that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) registered 54 matters relating to anti-competitive practices during calendar year 2025 and received 149 merger and acquisition (M&A) filings.
Strong Enforcement and Merger Oversight in 2025
The figures underline the growing importance of competition regulation in an expanding economy witnessing rapid consolidation across sectors.
Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023: Key Reform Milestone
To operationalize the Competition Law reforms, the Government has notified multiple Rules and Regulations under the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, which was enacted on 11 April 2023.
One of the most significant changes introduced by the amendment is the shift in penalty calculation. The Act provides for determination of penalties based on the global turnover of the enterprise or person, strengthening deterrence against anti-competitive conduct in cross-border markets.
Monetary Penalty Guidelines, 2024
The Competition Commission has further notified the CCI (Determination of Monetary Penalty) Guidelines, 2024, which establish a detailed and transparent methodology for computing penalties.
These guidelines are aimed at ensuring consistency, fairness, and predictability in enforcement actions.
Faster Merger Approvals and Quicker Case Resolution
The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 also introduced forward-looking procedural reforms to enhance efficiency and timeliness, including:
-
Reduction in the merger approval timeline from 210 days to 150 days
-
Introduction of settlement and commitment frameworks for faster resolution of competition cases
-
Strengthening of the Green Channel route for combinations
Under the Green Channel mechanism, certain mergers can receive expedited approval through deemed clearance upon filing, enabling quicker business decisions and regulatory certainty.
Market Study on AI and Competition
Recognizing the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in shaping markets, the CCI has undertaken a Market Study on AI and Competition.
The study examined AI ecosystems, stakeholders, value chains, essential inputs such as data and talent, and emerging competition parameters. It also assessed global regulatory approaches and identified the Commission’s future enforcement and advocacy priorities.
Key Competition Risks Identified in AI Markets
The study flagged several competition concerns, including:
-
Increasing concentration in the AI value chain due to high upfront costs
-
Restricted access to critical data, computing resources, and skilled talent
-
Ecosystem lock-in and high switching costs for consumers and businesses
-
Risks of algorithmic collusion through AI-driven pricing tools
-
Self-preferencing across AI technology stacks
-
AI-enabled price discrimination through consumer data exploitation
Recommendations for Competitive AI Ecosystem
To promote a fair and competitive AI ecosystem while protecting consumer welfare, the study recommended:
-
Self-audit of AI systems for competition compliance
-
Greater transparency to reduce information asymmetry
-
Enhanced advocacy and capacity building by the CCI
-
Continued government policy support for innovation
-
Stronger inter-regulatory coordination and international cooperation
Government Commitment to Modern Competition Framework
The Ministry stated that these reforms demonstrate India’s commitment to building a modern, transparent, and future-ready competition regime that supports ease of doing business while safeguarding consumer interests in rapidly evolving digital and AI-driven markets.