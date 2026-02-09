CIC Calls for Transparency Overhaul in Compassionate Appointments

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has highlighted significant transparency issues in the handling of compassionate appointments across various government departments. It has warned that vague decision-making and ill-defined policies are causing disputes and an increase in RTI applications nationwide.

In a landmark directive, the CIC ordered the Central GST and Central Excise Department in Lucknow to disclose documents related to a compassionate appointment case. The CIC emphasized that keeping such processes opaque undermines accountability. Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari specified that once a case is admitted for review, related records must be accessible under the RTI Act.

The CIC observed that compassionate appointments, intended as exceptions, have become contentious due to unclear criteria and lack of record transparency. Suggesting a policy overhaul, the CIC recommended adopting best practices to balance compassion with fairness and governance, while reducing RTI-related disputes.

