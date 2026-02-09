Left Menu

CIC Calls for Transparency Overhaul in Compassionate Appointments

The Central Information Commission critiques opaque processes in compassionate appointments in government departments. The CIC mandates disclosure of records to prevent disputes and emphasizes the need for clear policies. The Commission highlights transparency as crucial for trust in public institutions and suggests adopting best practices for policy reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:04 IST
CIC Calls for Transparency Overhaul in Compassionate Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has highlighted significant transparency issues in the handling of compassionate appointments across various government departments. It has warned that vague decision-making and ill-defined policies are causing disputes and an increase in RTI applications nationwide.

In a landmark directive, the CIC ordered the Central GST and Central Excise Department in Lucknow to disclose documents related to a compassionate appointment case. The CIC emphasized that keeping such processes opaque undermines accountability. Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari specified that once a case is admitted for review, related records must be accessible under the RTI Act.

The CIC observed that compassionate appointments, intended as exceptions, have become contentious due to unclear criteria and lack of record transparency. Suggesting a policy overhaul, the CIC recommended adopting best practices to balance compassion with fairness and governance, while reducing RTI-related disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Nomads: Caught in Conflict's Crosshairs

Sudan's Nomads: Caught in Conflict's Crosshairs

 Global
2
Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pacific Partnership

Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pa...

 Japan
3
French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring

French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring

 Senegal
4
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Win Amid Patent Battle and Market Pressures

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Win Amid Patent Battle and Market Pressures

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026