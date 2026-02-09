Former Officer's Drunken Drive Causes Chaos in Navi Mumbai

A retired police officer allegedly caused a chaotic scene in Navi Mumbai after driving in an inebriated state, police reported on Monday. The incident unfolded as Arun Baban Pokharkar, a former senior officer, drove his car into multiple vehicles in Karave village, situated in the Seawoods West area, on a busy Saturday evening.

According to officials, Pokharkar was speeding through the village while under the influence, colliding with both parked and moving vehicles. Although no one suffered serious injuries, the accident left behind significant vehicular damage and sparked panic among locals. Enraged residents reportedly stopped the vehicle and confronted the driver before law enforcement arrived.

The police discovered an identity card and police nameplate in the car, confirming Pokharkar's status as a retired officer. A subsequent medical examination revealed he was indeed intoxicated, leading to a registered case of drunk driving. Following the necessary legal procedures, Pokharkar was released, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)