Left Menu

Former Officer's Drunken Drive Causes Chaos in Navi Mumbai

A retired police officer, Arun Baban Pokharkar, allegedly caused chaos in Navi Mumbai by driving under the influence and ramming into multiple vehicles. Though no serious injuries occurred, the incident sparked panic. Locals apprehended Pokharkar, and he faces legal consequences for his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:06 IST
Former Officer's Drunken Drive Causes Chaos in Navi Mumbai
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A retired police officer allegedly caused a chaotic scene in Navi Mumbai after driving in an inebriated state, police reported on Monday. The incident unfolded as Arun Baban Pokharkar, a former senior officer, drove his car into multiple vehicles in Karave village, situated in the Seawoods West area, on a busy Saturday evening.

According to officials, Pokharkar was speeding through the village while under the influence, colliding with both parked and moving vehicles. Although no one suffered serious injuries, the accident left behind significant vehicular damage and sparked panic among locals. Enraged residents reportedly stopped the vehicle and confronted the driver before law enforcement arrived.

The police discovered an identity card and police nameplate in the car, confirming Pokharkar's status as a retired officer. A subsequent medical examination revealed he was indeed intoxicated, leading to a registered case of drunk driving. Following the necessary legal procedures, Pokharkar was released, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Nomads: Caught in Conflict's Crosshairs

Sudan's Nomads: Caught in Conflict's Crosshairs

 Global
2
Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pacific Partnership

Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pa...

 Japan
3
French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring

French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring

 Senegal
4
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Win Amid Patent Battle and Market Pressures

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Win Amid Patent Battle and Market Pressures

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026