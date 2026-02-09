Rampage of Luxury: Examining High-Profile Reckless Driving Incidents in India

The luxury car crash in Kanpur, involving the son of a prominent businessman, has reignited public outrage over elite impunity and reckless driving. The incident, which left at least six people injured, underscores a disturbing pattern of high-profile road accidents involving expensive vehicles.

Reports indicate that the latest crash took place on Sunday when a Lamborghini went out of control in Kanpur's Gwaltoli area, hitting pedestrians and causing significant damage. Despite the seriousness of the incident, the alleged involvement of Shivam Mishra, son of a well-known tobacco businessman, has not yet been confirmed in the official First Information Report.

This Kanpur crash is among a growing list of similar incidents across India, including major accidents involving Audis, BMWs, and Jaguars. These accidents frequently result in casualties and have sparked national debates on issues of privilege, accountability, and road safety in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)